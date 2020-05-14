Second homicide of the day

Homicide investigators are on scene at Kipling and Finch in Etobicoke.

A man was shot and killed this evening, and police are searching for possibly three suspects.

Investigators are urging the public to avoid the area. There are several road closures in place while officers search for evidence and the suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

Earlier today, a homicide investigation was launched after the body of 52-year-old Peter Elie was found in an apartment building, after a fire in the laundry room.