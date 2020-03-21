Second Ottawa Senators player tests positive for the coronavirus

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators say another one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known NHL cases to two.

The team announced their second case in a statement Saturday, four days after announcing their first positive test result.

The team did not name the specific player but said he was among those who travelled with the Senators on their west-coast road trip that included games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles before the NHL postponed the rest of its season last week due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team said 52 people, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew, were on the trip and eight have been tested, with two positive results received.

Results have yet to come in for the other six, who were tested on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The team said the other 44 people on the trip ``have shown no symptoms,'' but they have each been instructed to self-quarantine since March 14.

The Senators announced their first case on Tuesday - the first positive COVID-19 case among an NHL player.

The team also did not identify that player but said at the time that he had mild symptoms and that he was in self-isolation.