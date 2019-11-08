iHeartRadio
Second person arrested in shooting that injured five teens

Apartment shooting

Toronto police have charged a second man with attempted murder following a shooting that injured five teenagers late last month.

Investigators say the 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in Barrie, in relation to a separate matter.

They say Barrie police then learned of the warrant out for his arrest related to the shooting at a low-rise apartment building in Toronto.

That incident happened on the evening of Oct. 30, when Toronto police allege two people opened fire on a group of teens gathered in the hallway.

A 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and three boys between the ages of 16 and 18 suffered gunshot wounds.

Another suspect was arrested in Toronto last week, and both accused have been charged with five counts of attempted murder and other weapons-related offences.

 

