Second victim pulled from collapsed building in London

COLLAPSE-2

The body of a second construction worker has been pulled from the rubble of a building in London, Ont.

City officials say they completed the recovery effort just before midnight Saturday.

The person had been trapped since Friday, when part of the structure collapsed.

One other worker died in the mishap, while four others were hurt.

CTV

The city said the unstable structure had slowed recovery efforts.

They say retrieving the second victim safely meant first having to secure the site.
 