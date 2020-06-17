iHeartRadio

Shelter in place lifted after shooting in Burlington

A Halton police vehicle is pictured in this file image.

Police in Burlington, say residents were asked to shelter in place after a shooting that left a man seriously injured on Wednesday morning.

They say the incident happened at around 9 a.m. when two men were seen fleeing after shots rang out.

They say police arrived on scene to find the man with serious injuries, who was then taken to hospital.

Investigators say two possible suspects were at large, so they ordered people to shelter in place and put a school where students were retrieving items from lockers on hold and secure.

Police say tactical and K-9 officers searched the area but weren't able to find the men.

The shelter in place orders have since been lifted and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

 

 