Shooting in Scarborough Thursday night involved Toronto Police

A shooting in Scarborough Thursday night, that began with one person injured and two people taken into custody, now involves the SIU.

A man was shot just before 8 p.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Midland Avenue.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

But the victim is also one of two people taken into custody by police.

Turns out the victim was reportedly shot when an officer discharged his weapon.

According to Toronto Police Inspector Andy Singh, officers were in the area conducting an investigation.

Singh confirmed the incident, but because the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the case, the details are limited.

"The current situation is one of the officers that were involved in the investigation did discharge their firearm. SIU has invoked their mandate. We're fully co-operating with them."

Some vehicles on scene are also part of the investigation.

It's believed one of the vehicles belongs to an undercover officer.

Singh added police will continue to search out witnesses and video surveillance of the area, while attempting to "maintain crime scene integrity."