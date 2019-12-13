Shooting victim was innocent, just stepping out for a snack, family says

A Toronto family is in shock.

They cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt 22-year-old Jeremy Urbina.

Urbina was shot dead Wednesday night just steps from his home near Leslie and Finch. His family believes he was an innocent victim.

His sister-in law tells CTV News Toronto, he was studying for an exam and decided to walk across the street to the supermarket.

"He just wanted to get a snack and all of sudden these people, these terrible people, made this choice," Tarah Hamilton says.

When he didn't come home after 45 minutes, his mother says she tried calling and texting.

A while later, a police officer knocked on the door and told her her son was dead.

Urbina was a student at the Ontario College of Art and Design. His family says he loved theatre.

So far, there have been no arrests. Police are searching for two suspects seen running away. Their faces were covered.