Should non-essential international travel be banned during second wave?

A new poll from the Angus Reid Institute finds most Canadians want air travel outside the country barred during the pandemic.

Two-thirds say if the decision were up to them, they would prohibit personal travel. One-quarter would maintain the federal government’s approach right now – which is basically discouraging non-essential travel but not banning it.

This comes as 90 per cent of Canadians feel politicians need to be held to a higher standard, and stay home instead of jetting off to sunny destinations.

More than 70 per cent of Canadians are worried about becoming sick with COVID-19, while 85 per cent are concerned about their friends or family.