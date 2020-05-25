Mayor John Tory joined Moore in the Morning after Saturday's chaos at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

On whether the city should have been more prepared for the huge crowd, Tory said, "Hindsight says yes, you could certainly do better."

Still, Tory says this was an extraordinary situation. "It just became a magnate beyond anything that, certainly, I've ever seen and I've been there many times."

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has said there was no way to predict that 10,000 people would pack into the park.

NEWSTALK 1010's public safety analyst, former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis, disagrees.

"Local cops within each division know where the hot spots are going to be," Lewis says. "You can predict it without a doubt."

He says police should have done something about the huge crowd.

Lewis does not suggest that officers should have started rounding people up but he says they should have at least talked to people about what was going on.