Should you be wearing a mask in public?
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says whether you should be wearing a mask in public depends on what's happening in your community and what you're doing.
She says masks are beneficial in areas with community transmission of COVID-19, and in areas where it's difficult to stay away from others.
That includes in certain stores and on public transit.
But she says mandatory mask rules could disadvantage vulnerable people who can't afford or get access to one.