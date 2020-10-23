Sick of your job? You're not alone.

It looks like many Canadians are ready to pack it in.

A new survey from recruitment firm Hays Canada found 49 per cent of workers in this country are seriously considering leaving their job. That number is 52 per cent in Ontario.

Perhaps unsurprisingly in the middle of a pandemic, the survey found only 64 percent of employees rated their well-being as positive, down from 81 percent early this year.

"Reduced social interaction, increased workloads and a lack of well-being and mental health support are among concerns cited by Canadian employees," the firm said in a news release.

Add to that, the fact that 54 per cent of employers admit they've done nothing to address employee wellness and mental health.

"COVID-19 has left everyone exhausted and while many businesses are improving, staff are waving a white flag," said Travis O’Rourke, President, Hays Canada. "Employees expect a company to have their best interests at heart and we’re now seeing evidence that unsupported teams look for better opportunities. Once we turn a corner on the pandemic or see more signs of job market strength, those employees are gone."

The survey found that 55 percent of businesses said they were back to business as usual or in growth mode but that doesn't mean you should expect a raise.

Only 19 per cent say they plan to give employees a pay boost that's more than a cost-of-living adjustment. Another 29 per cent said there will be no raises at all in the next year.