SickKids COVID-19 outbreak hits patient's parents, clinical team member

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it now has two patients with unrelated cases of COVID-19, and one of them is linked to an outbreak that infected their parents and a member of the clinical team.

SickKids says the outbreak involves a teenage patient who was in an inpatient unit specializing in hematology/oncology.

They say all patients on the affected unit have tested negative for COVID-19 and that everyone who has been exposed or suspected to have been exposed has been notified.

The other case involves a patient who tested positive Tuesday morning, after arriving Monday.

Both patients were being cared for in a unit with dedicated procedures and processes developed for COVID-19 cases.

SickKids says it is investigating how the virus was transmitted, along with Toronto Public Health.

NEWSTALK 1010 has asked SickKids if the outbreak will affect visitor access or other procedures. Because of COVID-19, the hospital had already limited visitors to one adult caregiver per child and has barred siblings. Visiting family caregivers are screened for possible illness on arrival and required to wear a mask.

