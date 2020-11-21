iHeartRadio

Significant snowfall to hit the GTA Sunday

show day 1

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTHA.

Significant snowfall is expected Sunday, beginning in the morning.

We could see 5 to 10 cm before the snow tapers off overnight.

Travel is expected to be impacted due to moderate to heavy snow.

Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.

This is all a result of a Colorado Low that will track from Ohio towards the St. Lawrence River Sunday into Monday.

Areas north of the city like Barrie and throughout cottage country could see higher snowfall amounts.