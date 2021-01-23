Single ticket claims Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

A lucky ticket holder or holders in the Praries struck it rich Friday night.

A single ticket claimed the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 11-21-23-25-28-41 & 43. The Bonus number was 10.

Just one of six Maxmillions $1 million prizes was claimed, by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on January 26th, is estimated to be worth approximately $15 million.



with files from The Canadian Press