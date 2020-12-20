Single ticket in Quebec claims Saturday's $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Call it an early holiday gift for a lucky Quebec lottery player.
A single ticket in that province claimed Saturday night's $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The winning numbers drawn were: 1-8-10-11-17 & 35. The Bonus number was 41.
The Guaranteed $1 million prize-35054049-01-went to a lottery player in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on December 23rd, is expected to be worth approximately $5 million.
with files from The Canadian Press