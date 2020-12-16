SIU called to Brampton after crash involving stolen vehicle

A man has been critically injured after a police chase in Brampton early this morning.

Speaking to our media partner CP24, Peel Police say officers spotted a van near Queen Street East and Kennedy Road just after midnight, and began to investigate whether it was stolen.

A pursuit took place, and officers believed the driver could have been impaired.

CP24 reports that at least two Peel Regional Police cars crashed into the van during the chase, before it ended on Williams Parkway west of Kennedy Road.

The van apparently crashed into a barrier. The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Williams Parkway is closed in both directions west of Kennedy.

Police say they're investigating a second scene at Kennedy and Church.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in.