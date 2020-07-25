UPDATE: York Regional Police identify suspect arrested in fatal King Township collision with cyclist

KING TOWNSHIP, Ont. - York Regional Police say they believe they have identified a cyclist killed in a collision in the township of King this week.

Police say the cyclist is likely a 54-year-old man from Richmond Hill, Ont., but a post-mortem examination will confirm his identity.

The cyclist was found on Friday just after 7 a.m. when an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Keele Street in the area of Cavell Avenue.

The officer came across a vehicle that had rolled over and found a deceased man and a bicycle believed to belong to him nearby.

Around 9 a.m. that day, officers located a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle who was walking in the area of 15th Sideroad.

Drake David Tye Paul, a 20-year-old from Toronto, was arrested and charged with failure to stop causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked their mandate and continue their investigation into this incident.

York Regional Police is conducting its own parallel investigation.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone driving with dashcam video in the area, around the time of the collision, to come forward.



With files from York Regional Police and Newstalk1010's Heather Seaman