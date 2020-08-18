SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 24-year-old man was tasered twice and shot once in Vaughan on Monday.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit says at roughly 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17, York Regional Police responded to Bakersfield Park for a man armed with a weapon.

The SIU says there was an interaction, and an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon — more commonly known as a taser. The man fled into the park and uniformed officers along with the Emergency Response Unit followed him.

The SIU says there was a second interaction with the man, and a member of the Emergency Response Unit deployed another taser, along with an ARWEN.

An ARWEN is an Anti-Riot-Weapon Enfield that launches non-lethal rounds.

The man has been seriously injured, and the SIU says he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital in Richmond Hill.