SIU investigating shooting in Vaughan

UPDATE: The SIU has released a statement on the investigation, saying the 23-year-old person involved was struck during an exchange of gunfire with York Regional Police officers.

The SIU is asking for any witnesses to the incident.

ORIGINAL: The SIU is investigating after a police-involved shooting in Vaughan.

York Regional Police have confirmed limited details, saying there was an altercation in the area of Highway 7 and Jane, and a subject was shot.

Our sister station CP24 is reporting that the person shot was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The province's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has take over the investigation.