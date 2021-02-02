iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

SIU investigating woman's death in downtown Oshawa

siu

Ontario's police watchdog has been called to the Durham region after a 24-year-old woman fell to her death.

The Special Investigations Unit says calls came in to police around 2:00 p.m. Monday to report a person on the roof of a parking structure in downtown Oshawa, near Mary and Bond.

When officers arrived they found the woman on the roof and began trying to speak with her.

"A short time later, the woman fell seven floors to the ground below. She was pronounced deceased at the scene," the SIU says.

The SIU is asking anyone with information or video to contact investigators.