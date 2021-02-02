SIU investigating woman's death in downtown Oshawa

Ontario's police watchdog has been called to the Durham region after a 24-year-old woman fell to her death.

The Special Investigations Unit says calls came in to police around 2:00 p.m. Monday to report a person on the roof of a parking structure in downtown Oshawa, near Mary and Bond.

When officers arrived they found the woman on the roof and began trying to speak with her.

"A short time later, the woman fell seven floors to the ground below. She was pronounced deceased at the scene," the SIU says.

The SIU is asking anyone with information or video to contact investigators.