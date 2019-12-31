Six arrested and charged in Boxing Day armed home invasion

A total of six people - three men and three women - are under arrest and face dozens of charges following a violent home invasion on Boxing Day.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was at a home with a 25 and 20-year-old woman in the Peter and Adelaide area of the Entertainment District at about 6:30 that evening.

Police say that while the man was distracted, one of the women let four people into the home - three unknown men and another woman.

The victim was punched, kicked and threatened by one of the men armed with a gun. Investigators say he was told he would be shot if he did not hand over his valuables.

All four suspects and the two women in the home fled the scene with the man's wallet, a Breitling watch and the keys to his vehicle.

Police caught up with all six suspects shortly afterwards, and recovered a large amount of stolen property belonging to the victim.

The six suspects - ranging in age from 20 to 37 years old and all from Toronto - each face multiple charges including robbery, careless use and unauthorized possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

They all appeared in court on Saturday.