Six months later, SIU investigating Etobicoke woman's death

The province's police watchdog has launched an investigation after lawyers for the family of a young woman who died in Brampton earlier this year informed them of her death.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit says it's looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old Etobicoke woman on April 18 in Brampton.

Counsel for her family notified the SIU about the incident on Wednesday.

The SIU says preliminary information suggests a woman called 911 at roughly 4:40 p.m. on April 18, expressing concern for her daughter's well-being. Peel Regional Police and ambulance were dispatched to the home.

"Upon arriving at the home and assessing the situation with the assistance of a crisis worker, it was decided there were no grounds to detain the woman under the Mental Health Act and the officers left," the SIU says. "Shortly after, the woman left the home."

At about 7:45 p.m., the SIU says, a passerby found the woman collapsed on the ground in the area of Royal West Drive and Adamsville Road. That's not far from the intersection of Mississauga Road and Queen Street West.

Ambulance arrived but the woman wasn't able to be revived and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem was conducted two days later.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to come forward.