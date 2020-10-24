Six Nations council calls for land claim talks with Ontario and Ottawa amid tensions

The elected council of an Ontario first nation at the heart of an Indigenous land dispute called for calm on Saturday following escalating tensions between police and demonstrators at a proposed housing development site.

Road closures were in effect in parts of Caledonia, Ont. on Saturday morning due to demonstrations opposing the development at McKenzie Meadows, according to provincial police.

Opponents have camped out at the site for months, contending the development is on unceded Indigenous land near Six Nations First Nation and violates the sovereignty of the Haudenosaunee people. Dozens of protesters have been arrested since the occupation began.

Six Nations Elected Council issued a statement late on Friday saying the community should focus on addressing land claims with the federal and provincial governments, describing it as a goal all members share despite other differences of opinion.

"We hope in the days ahead, that we can work in unity to focus on the common goal of addressing our Six Nations Land Claims,'' the statement said. ``It's time for the federal and provincial governments to right their wrongs.''

The statement said council was disturbed by the permanent injunction issued by a judge Thursday, ordering all demonstrators off the land reclamation camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane.

They described the injunction as an example of systemic racism in Canada's judiciary.