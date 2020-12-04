Ski season will look a little different this year

With so many things closed and the weather turning colder, it's safe to assume more people will be looking for ways to get outside safely this winter.

If you're a skier, you can expect things to look a little different on the slopes this year.

"We want to get skiers and riders back outside, make sure they're staying active throughout the season and doing something fun with their families," says Tara Lovell, spokesperson for Blue Mountain resort, "but we have to do that as safely as possible."

It means you'll have to plan ahead.

Lovell says everything is moving online so you won't be able to walk up and buy a lift ticket. Skiers will have to have a season pass ready or purchase a lift ticket in advance online.

Tickets will be limited.

"That's part of our capacity management for the season," Lovell says. "We want to make sure that we can, as safely as possible, provide enough space for skiers and riders at the resort."

With fewer people on the hills, she says skiers may actually find they have more space and access.

Guests who arrive together will be able to ride the chair lift together and masks will be required.

The ski season has yet to start at Blue Mountain but Lovell says their teams are ready. They're waiting for more consistent cold temperatures so they don't yet have an opening date.