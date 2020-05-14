Slowly, we're getting more of our personal freedoms back

Ontario is set to enter its first stage of reopening next Tuesday including lifting restrictions on retail stores, golf driving ranges and tennis courts, surgeries and dog grooming.

In a document released today, the province says Ontario can now gradually begin to open workplaces, but working from home should continue as much as possible.

All construction can resume and limits will be lifted on maintenance, repair and property management services, such as cleaning, painting, and pool maintenance.

Most retail stores that have a street entrance can open with physical distancing restrictions, such as limits on the number of customers in a store, booking appointments and continuing to provide curbside pickup and delivery.

Golf driving ranges will be able to reopen, and sports that can be played with physical distancing will be allowed, including tennis, track and field, gymnastics, figure skating, and horse racing.

Some scheduled surgeries will restart, as well as in-person counselling such as psychology or addictions counselling.

NEWSTALK 1010 was able to confirm earlier, that things like golf courses, marinas, and private campgrounds will be able to open as of 12:01am on Saturday.

Here's the full list of what will be open and when:

12:01am SATURDAY:

Golf courses.

Marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches.

Private parks and campgrounds may open to enable preparation for the season.

Stables, may allow boarders to visit, care for or ride their animal.

12:01 TUESDAY

Retail services that are not in shopping malls and have separate street-front entrances with measures in place that can enable physical distancing, such as limiting the number of customers in the store at any one time and booking appointments beforehand or on the spot.

Seasonal businesses and recreational activities such as tennis, track and field and horse racing.

Animal services, specifically pet care services, such as grooming and training, and regular veterinary appointments.

Indoor and outdoor household services that can follow public health guidelines, such as housekeepers, cooks, cleaning and maintenance.

All construction projects can move forward.

Allowing certain health and medical services to resume, such as in-person counselling and scheduled surgeries.

(With files from D. Bradley)