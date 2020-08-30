Small aircraft makes emergency landing just off Highway 404

A strange sight for motorists after a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing just off of Highway 404 this afternoon.

It happened on the east side of Highway 404 at 16th Avenue - that's just north of Buttonville Airport - just before 2 p.m.

Apparently a flight instructor and student were onboard.

Police say the pilot of the four-seater plane reported engine failure just as they were taking off.

The pilot was able to land, but the aircraft has extensive damage.

The pair were not seriously hurt, but were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Transport Canada has been called in to investigate.

With files from CP24