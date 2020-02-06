Snow makes for a sloppy morning commute

We've gotten off pretty easily so far this winter but your drive this morning could be a little bit tricky.

It's not the most snow we've ever seen but it's the first time in a while that it's falling in time for the morning commute.

Periods of snow are expected to continue through the day with another two centimetres possible. It could mix with freezing drizzle.

Environment Canada says we could see another two to four centimetres overnight and another two centimetres by tomorrow afternoon.

Plows and salters began to work overnight to keep the roads and highways clear.

The city of Toronto says it began salting the main roads last night and will continue through the morning rush.