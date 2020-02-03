Snow plow driver in York Region faces impaired driving charges

The driver of a snow plow faces impaired driving charges after the man behind the wheel lost control and crashed into a ditch.

York Regional Police say officers were called to Baselind Rd., near Civic Centre Rd., in Georgina around 7pm on Saturday.

A snow plow had veered off the road and rolled onto its side, striking a hydro pole.

Allegations are officers could smell alcohol on the driver's breath and took him to a police station, where he failed a breath test.

A 28-year old man, who authorities have not named, faces allegations including of impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The driver was not hurt in the crash.

Authorities say the snow plow was contracted to clear the roads for York Region.