Snow squalls expected north of Toronto

If you're north of Toronto, your drive today could be a bit of a challenge.

Environment Canada says you could be dealing with snow squalls.

There's a snow squall watch for Northern York and Durham Regions.

The Barrie area is under a snow squall warning.

The weather agency expects they will move in this morning, become more intense by late morning and continue through the day.

There could be 15 to 20 centemetres by Wednesday morning.

Here in Toronto, we're getting off much easier.

We're expecting flurries, but it shouldn't be more than two centemetres.