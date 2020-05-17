Snowbirds' public affairs officer killed in B.C. crash

The Canadian Armed Forces confirms Captain Jenn Casey was killed Sunday when the Snowbirds plane she was in crashed in Kamloops B.C. Sunday.

The native Halligonian joined the Armed Forces in 2014 and the Snowbirds team in 2018.

Casey previously worked as a radio reporter, anchor, and producer in both Halifax and Belleville.

The Armed Forces add that Captain Richard MacDougall was injured in the crash. MacDougall is one of the team's coordinators and was piloting the aircraft as it left Kamloops Airport.

Casey, MacDougall, and the rest of the Snowbirds had been in B.C. as part of Operation Inspiration, meant to lift the spirits of Canadians and salute front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "deeply saddened by the tragic loss" of Casey and injury of MacDougall.

"Our thoughts are with the families of Captain Casey and Captain MacDougall, as well as the entire Canadian Forces Snowbirds team, as they grieve this terrible loss," Trudeau writes.

"For the past two weeks, the Snowbirds have been flying across the country to lift up Canadians during these difficult times. Every day, they represent the very best of Canada and demonstrate excellence through incredible skill and dedication. Their flyovers across the country put a smile on the faces of Canadians everywhere and make us proud.

