Snowfall expected to complicate Thursday morning commute

It might be a good idea to set an early alarm for Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is out with a Special Weather Statement over a low pressure system on its way into southern Ontario from Texas.

Forecasters say the messy weather will arrive in the Toronto region around midnight.

Between 5-10cm of snow could fall on the GTA.

The most intense snowfall is expected between midnight and 6am.

The weather service predicts the snow will taper off after the morning rush and become mixed with light freezing drizzle through the afternoon.

Snowfall is expected to intensify on Thursday night into Friday morning, meaning another 2-4cm of accumulation.

10 to 15cm of snow is possible for the Hamilton and Niagara regions by Friday morning.