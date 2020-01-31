Sobeys ditches single-use plastic bags

Keep this in mind for your weekend grocery trip.

If you shop at Sobeys you might want to bring your own reusable bags.

The grocer is making good on a promise to get rid of all plastic shopping bags by today.

Some stores told NEWSTALK 1010 Friday morning that the bags are already gone.

If you don't bring your own bags, Sobeys has reusable ones for sale. They're 99 cents for a large one and 25 cents for a smaller one.

They'll also have paper bags for 10 cents each.

The company says the change will mean the removal of 225 million single-use bags from circulation each year.

For now, this change is only at Sobeys branded stores. The company says they're working on pulling plastic bags from their Fresh Co. and Foodland stores.

The federal government has said they're working on banning single-use plastics by next year.