Some Canadians in Wuhan, China to arrive home on Thursday

CTV News has confirmed that some of the Canadians who've asked for government help to leave Wuhan, China will arrive home on Thursday.

They've obtained a message sent to those who've asked for help.

It says the flight is expected to leave Wuhan early Thursday morning, local time in China. That means it would arrive at CFB Trenton Thursday morning.

The message warns that not everyone who wants to leave is guaranteed a seat on the plane and that anyone with symptoms of coronavirus will not be allowed to board.

Those who arrive back in Canada will have to stay at the base for two weeks under quarantine.