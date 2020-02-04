iHeartRadio
Some Canadians in Wuhan, China to arrive home on Thursday

La Santé publique du Québec a tenu un point de presse, jeudi matin, pour rassurer la population concernant l'épidémie de coronavirus. Les autorités rappellent qu'aucun cas n'a été confirmé en sols québécois. Quatre personnes ont subi des tests qui se sont révélés négatifs. Le risque qu'un voyageur importe le virus ici est jugé faible, tout comme le risque de transmission de la maladie advenant un éventuel cas positif, selon le directeur national de la Santé publique, Horacio Arruda.

CTV News has confirmed that some of the Canadians who've asked for government help to leave Wuhan, China will arrive home on Thursday.

They've obtained a message sent to those who've asked for help.

It says the flight is expected to leave Wuhan early Thursday morning, local time in China. That means it would arrive at CFB Trenton Thursday morning.

The message warns that not everyone who wants to leave is guaranteed a seat on the plane and that anyone with symptoms of coronavirus will not be allowed to board.

Those who arrive back in Canada will have to stay at the base for two weeks under quarantine.