Some displaced residents at Gosford Blvd tower cleared to return home

Some of the people who were left temporarily homeless last month by a raging inferno at North York apartment tower are cleared to go back home.

Officials with the City of Toronto say residents of 26 of the 131 units in the complex have been invited to return to their apartments.

The 15-storey building near Jane St. and Steeles Ave. was gutted by flames on November 15th.

The fire started in the bedroom of an eighth-floor apartment.

One man died and several others were hurt.

A total of 354 people were forced from their homes.

Some of them have been living in hotels, after extended stays in temporary housing at York University.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.