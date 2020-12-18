Some Pfizer vaccine vials may hold extra doses

While vaccines will continue to be administered across the country today, there's a new plot-twist for health officials.

According to the Canadian Press, a spokesperson for Pfizer Canada says the vials distributed may hold more doses than expected.

While the vials typically hold five doses, the spokesperson says depending on provider technique and ancillary supplies, there could be enough excess vaccines to provide an additional dose.

Health Canada says it has no objections to healthcare professionals drawing up an additional dose or two from the vials when possible.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin was on CBC News Network Thursday and said if workers are very careful, they could have enough for a little bit over a sixth dose.

However, public health won't increase its estimate of doses until it has more evidence from the initial vaccine rollout.