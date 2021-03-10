Some pharmacies already booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

NEWSTALK 1010 and CTV News Toronto have confirmed, that ahead of the provincial government’s announcement today, at least two major drug store chains are already booking vaccine appointments.

Rexall is accepting patients between 60 and 64 years old. According to their vaccination website, locations in Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough and Willowdale will be part of the pilot project.

In Toronto proper, locations include Eglinton and Bathurst, College Park, Yonge and Eglinton, Richmond and Adelaide, Queen and University, and St. Clair Centre.

Costco pharmacies will be offering the shot in North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough and Thorncliffe.



NEWSTALK 1010 has confirmed that the portals launched last night, and customers were able to book their appointments within 15 minutes.