Some Toronto post-secondary schools cancel in-person classes

Here's what each of the schools are saying:

UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO

We have decided to cancel all in-person undergraduate and research-stream Masters and Doctoral courses across U of T’s three campuses, and we will provide that teaching by other means (which may include existing online platforms).

This decision is effective this coming Monday, March 16 and continuing until the end of classes on Friday, April 3. (Please note that all in-person teaching scheduled for today, Friday, March 13, will continue as planned.)

With respect to professional programs, each of which has particular circumstances and accreditation requirements, consultation is ongoing today to determine the appropriate course of action.

Professional students as well as faculty members, other instructors and staff in these programs will be advised by this coming Monday morning, as soon as decisions have been made.

University operations continue, and all three campuses will remain open.

Libraries, residences, food services, health & wellness centres, athletics and recreation facilities and other public spaces on all three campuses will remain open.



YORK UNIVERSITY

Beginning on Monday, March 16, 2020, we will be suspending all face-to-face instruction and moving courses to online formats. We are committed to completing the term and will deploy all of our resources to support faculty and students through this transition. Further information will be forthcoming from the Provost and Deans regarding courses with lab and studio requirements, and arrangements for examinations. Where possible, work and clinical placements will continue.

As of midnight tonight, we will be cancelling or postponing all non-essential events that are not required as part of an academic program. We will also be closing the Tait Mackenzie Centre and the Glendon Athletic Club until April 30, 2020. Our Keele and Glendon campuses will remain open, and research activities will continue.

In the days ahead, we will also be introducing new policies on working from home and doctors’ notes to minimize risk and maximize flexibility for our community. More details on these changes will be forthcoming. As always, we encourage everyone to take preventative measures such as enhanced handwashing and social distancing. If you feel unwell, please stay home.

SENECA

As a result of the government’s decision to close Ontario’s public elementary and secondary schools until April 6, all in-person classes at Seneca are suspended for one week, starting Monday, March 16. Existing online courses will continue as usual. Our campuses — including libraries, student spaces, computing commons, food services, the health centre and other service areas — will remain open.

On Monday, March 23, online courses will begin for all students.

Then, on Monday, April 6, the practical elements of courses that require in-person lab or studio time will resume. That is the day the elementary and secondary schools reopen.

With this approach, students will be able to finish the semester on schedule on Friday, April 17. More communication will be sent to students from their program areas and professors with details specific to their program.

Please note: Seneca is not closing. Employees are expected to report for work, but we will be implementing flexible work arrangements where we are able.

All events, social and sporting activities on campus are cancelled, including those off-campus sponsored by Seneca, until the end of April. The situation will be re-assessed at that time.

RYERSON

Effective today, March 13, the university will be shifting all in-person classes to virtual and other alternative forms of delivery.

As of today, all exams will also be conducted by alternate methods.

The week of March 16 will be a week of transition for the university, allowing faculty and staff time to explore and implement alternate forms of program delivery. All courses will have these alternate arrangements finalized by Monday, March 23. Students will be hearing from their departments on course delivery during the week of March 16.

The Office of the Provost will be reaching out to all faculties on the next steps in this transition, including learning and technical supports available to assist in offering alternative delivery methods.

Information regarding alternative options for year-end exams is also forthcoming.

Effective immediately, the university is undertaking the following additional actions:

All university-sanctioned international travel by students and staff is cancelled until August 31 or further notice;

All faculty travel to level 3 countries is cancelled until August 31 or further notice;

All other international travel by faculty is strongly discouraged;

All discretionary Ryerson events on and off-campus scheduled from now until May 1, 2020 are being cancelled or postponed, including those planned by student groups. Detailed information regarding the postponement/ rescheduling of all events that are not vital to the academic mission of the university will be forthcoming shortly.