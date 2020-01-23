Someone has already vandalized one of Toronto's new speed cameras

Someone really doesn't like the city's new speed cameras.

City crews have already had to scrub spray paint off one of them.

This camera is outside a school near Bathurst and Steeles. It's one of 50 that have gone up around the city.

Mayor John Tory hopes whoever did this is caught.

"I have no idea why anybody would be so twisted as to vandalize that equipment that is meant to save lives and keep people, including children, safe," Tory told CTV News Toronto.

Right now, anyone caught on the camera speeding will only get a warning.

The province has forced the city to give drivers 90 days to get used to the cameras before they can be given a ticket.