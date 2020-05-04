Someone needs social distancing etiquette reminders

You know who isn't very good at social distancing?

Midges.

The little bugs who don't care, are back along Toronto's waterfront. And yes, they are worse this year.

"It really depends on the weather in the summer, if it's wet and warm, then that's the perfect scenario for the next year," says Biologist David Sugarman from the Ontario Science Centre.

The swarms that we're seeing now, is the first batch of young ones, trying to find a mate.

"The males are frantically trying to get close to females to mate," says Sugarman.

So how long is this going to last?

Sadly, for awhile yet.

"The whole thing will last until about October, but this outbreak of midges will last a week to 10 days, and then they'll be gone."

But that doesn't mean we're out of the woods. Remember those mating swarms? They eventually mean new eggs.

"They could be back in three weeks to a month, you just have to hang in there, and then they come back for a week to 10 days." says Sugarman.

The only good thing about them, is that they don't bite.