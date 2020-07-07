iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Sorry kids, Toys Toys Toys is closing

Toys Toys Toys

It appears to be another retail victim of COVID-19.

Toys Toys Toys, is going to close their doors forever.

One of the stores will stay open in Brampton, but under a different name.

Still, that means the remaining eight stores will be closing soon.

Three stores in the Fairview Mall, The Eaton Centre and The Toronto Dominion Centre will be closed immediately, with the remaining five to sell of what's left of the inventory.

The chain of stores has been open since 1990, and the closure will affect around 50 full and part-time employees.

 