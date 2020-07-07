Sorry kids, Toys Toys Toys is closing

It appears to be another retail victim of COVID-19.

Toys Toys Toys, is going to close their doors forever.

One of the stores will stay open in Brampton, but under a different name.

Still, that means the remaining eight stores will be closing soon.

Three stores in the Fairview Mall, The Eaton Centre and The Toronto Dominion Centre will be closed immediately, with the remaining five to sell of what's left of the inventory.

The chain of stores has been open since 1990, and the closure will affect around 50 full and part-time employees.