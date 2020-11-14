Special weather statement ends for Toronto, wind warning in effect with gusts up to 90 km/h

A special weather statement has ended for Toronto, but a wind warning is still in effect.

Environment Canada says the system will bring southerly wind gusts up to 70 km/h in the morning.

Periods of rain and strong winds are expected, shifting to the west and strenthening with isolated gusts up to 90 km/h Sunday afternoon and evening.

You're being reminded to clear any loose objects from your property.

High winds could also cause tree branches to break and damage roof shingles and windows.

Downed wires and power outages are possible.

The winds are expected to ease by Sunday evening.