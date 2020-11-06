Speed cameras may be coming to a street near you

The City of Toronto says its 50 automated speed enforcement cameras will be moving to new locations starting this week.

It comes as new data shows the number of drivers caught by the cameras continues to decline, "which to me proves that this photo radar is having exactly the intended effect," Mayor John Tory told CP24.

The city says the devices issued a total of 9,719 tickets between September 6 and October 6.

That's down from 22,301 during the first month of enforcement.

The 50 cameras will be moved to the following locations: