iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Speeding up Ont. vaccine rollout to LTC would prevent deaths, cases: advisory group

long term care ctv

TORONTO - Refocusing Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout to prioritize long-term care residents would prevent a projected 115 deaths and hundreds more cases, a new report says.

The brief published Thursday from experts advising the government on COVID-19 predicts that administering a first dose to all long-term care residents by Jan. 31 would save lives.

It says the January date would prevent 600 cases compared with the government's current plan to vaccinate all long-term care residents by Feb. 15.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table made the forecasts by modelling best and worst outcomes from three vaccine rollout scenarios.

It says further accelerating the rollout to care home residents would prevent even more deaths and infections.

If vaccine supply is limited, the report says it's likely beneficial to send first doses to care home residents rather than health-care workers outside the sector waiting for second doses.