SpinCo outbreak traced back to Toronto bar

SpinCO

There have been repeated calls for proof from medical officils of how restaurants are playing a role in the second wave of COVID-19 spread.

Ontario's Associate Medical Officer of Health says the outbreak at SpinCo in Hamilton, where more than 80 people have been sickened, has actually been traced back to a bar  in Toronto.

"We don't see a bar in Toronto, that bar doesn't have an outbreak that we're aware of, but it led to an outbreak at a gym in Hamilton," says Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

This comes on the day health officials have been questionned about why Halton and Durham haven't been moved into a modified stage two.

Dr David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health says he never made a recommendation to move those areas or any others, into the modified restrictions. He says they'll keep monitoring what's happening.

 