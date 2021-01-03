St. George Care Community LTC in the Annex dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Another major COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Toronto to tell you about. It's at St. George Care Community in the Annex neighbourhood.

As of today, there are 84 active cases among residents and 51 cases among staff. Six residents have died.

Sienna Living, which operates the home, said in a statement that they've implemented comprehensive infection prevention and control protocols and isolation precautions for the residents.

The company also notes that 12 residents will be temporarily moved to a specialized care centre created by the province to help long-term homes facing a "challenging situation".

Meantime, our media partner CTV news is reporting that Sienna Living management has said "residents who tested negative, cleared or asymptomatic have been vaccinated."