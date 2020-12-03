St. Michael's sex assault trial to hear more of complainant's police statement

The trial of a teen boy accused of sexually assaulting two fellow students at a renowned Toronto high school is set to continue today.

The teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon in connection with two incidents at St. Michael's College School in the fall of 2018.

Earlier this week, court viewed part of a video in which one of the complainants, also a teen boy, told police about an October 2018 incident in the school's locker room.

In the video, the complainant recalled hearing a group of students laugh as they held back his arms and sexually assaulted him with a broom handle after football practice.

The role of the accused was not specified in the portion of the video played in court, and the complainant did not mention him by name in that part of the footage.

More of the video is expected to be shown in today's hearing, which is taking place in court and over videoconference.