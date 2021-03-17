iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

St. Patrick's Day revellers urged to follow public health guidelines

CKTB News- St. Patricks Day

Public health officials are urging St. Patrick's Day revellers to follow physical distancing and other anti-pandemic guidelines today.

The main concern is that gatherings and celebrations could turn into COVID-19 super-spreader events.

Some provinces and cities have put new restrictions in place; others will rely on existing measures.

The Irish embassy in Ottawa is holding a virtual event instead of a traditional reception.

British Columbia has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 8 p.m., while pubs in Atlantic Canada will be closed or have limited seating,

Niagara Falls will be lit green for 15 minutes on the hour tonight.