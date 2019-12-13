Stabbing near Ryerson University sends one woman to hospital

A woman is in hospital and a man is under arrest after what appears to be a random stabbing near Ryerson University.

Police were called to Bond and Gould streets just before 10:30 a.m. and found the woman bleeding, stabbed multiple times.

A man had barricaded himself in a bathroom but was eventually arrested.

"It's an ongoing investigation but it appears the two are not known to each other," says Cst. Jen Sidhu.

Both the man and woman have been taken to hospital.

It's unclear what injuries he sustained; the woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to live.