Starting today, you can get a ticket from a photo radar camera

Be warned: Toronto's photo radar cameras will begin issuing tickets today.

The city started installing the cameras in December. For the first 90 days, they were only issuing warnings. The cameras were supposed to start issuing tickets in April but that was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers caught speeding past one of these cameras will get a fine, but no demerit points.

The fines include the following:

1-19 km/h over - $5 per kilometre

20-29 km/h over - $7.50 per kilometre

30-49 km/h over - $12 per kilometre

50 km/h over - an automatic court summons

Here are the locations of the cameras. There's also a map on the city's website.