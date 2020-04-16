Still need to clean up the yard?

The City of Toronto has decided to continue picking up yard waste for another two weeks, until May 1st.

Yard waste collection was suspended last month. With COVID-19 spreading, the city wanted to make sure it had enough staff to ensure garbage, recycling and organic waste was picked up.

It resumed yard waste collection on a two week trial basis, from April 6th to 17th and has now decided to extend that.

It will reassess over the next two weeks and may extend pick up again.